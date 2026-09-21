[SMM PV Newsletter] Includes 150 MW of PV! Public announcement of a 450 MW generation-grid-load-storage integrated project in Inner Mongolia

On September 15, the Ulanqab Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau of Inner Mongolia issued a public notice regarding the acceptance of the ecological environment impact assessment documents for the 450,000 kW generation-grid-load-storage integrated project in Huade County by Inner Mongolia Shanhe Huatai New Energy Co., Ltd. According to the notice, the project is a new construction, located within Qihao Town and Baiyintela Township in Huade County, Ulanqab City, Inner Mongolia. It will be developed in two phases by Inner Mongolia Shanhe Huatai New Energy Co., Ltd., with a total installed capacity of 450,000 kW.