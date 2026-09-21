【Flash | Chile’s July Molybdenum Output Slumps 28.9% YoY】

Cochilco’s latest bulletin shows Chilean mine molybdenum output at 2,973.8 tonnes in July 2026, down 6.6% MoM and 28.9% YoY. Jan–Jul output fell 11.3% YoY to 21,811.0 tonnes. Codelco produced 1,075.4 tonnes in July, down 31.3%, while the Los Pelambres mine produced 645.1 tonnes, down 31.6%. SMM calculates that the two producers accounted for about 65% of the country’s YoY decline. The July contraction widened from the 7.7% H1 decline, indicating weaker Chilean supply at the start of Q3. Figures are provisional.