Quantity of molybdenum-containing pig iron: 100 metric tons
Registration Deadline: 10:00, 22 September 2026
Quotation Deadline: 12:00, 22 September 2026
Delivery Date: 30 September 2026
Quantity of molybdenum-containing pig iron: 100 metric tons
Registration Deadline: 10:00, 22 September 2026
Quotation Deadline: 12:00, 22 September 2026
Delivery Date: 30 September 2026
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