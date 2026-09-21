logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Wuhan Iron and Steel Tender Plan

Published: Sep 21, 2026 13:24
Source: SMM

Quantity of molybdenum-containing pig iron: 100 metric tons

Registration Deadline: 10:00, 22 September 2026

Quotation Deadline: 12:00, 22 September 2026

Delivery Date: 30 September 2026

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【Flash | Higher Throughput, Lower Molybdenum: ZCMC Output Falls 13.7%】
4 hours ago
【Flash | Higher Throughput, Lower Molybdenum: ZCMC Output Falls 13.7%】
Read More
【Flash | Higher Throughput, Lower Molybdenum: ZCMC Output Falls 13.7%】
【Flash | Higher Throughput, Lower Molybdenum: ZCMC Output Falls 13.7%】
Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine (ZCMC) reported 2025 molybdenum concentrate output of 15,548 wet tonnes (13,389.68 dry tonnes), down 13.7% from 18,014 wet tonnes (15,507.08 dry tonnes) in 2024. Sales fell 15.5% to 15,614 wet tonnes. Meanwhile, dry ore treated rose 1.5% to 22.67 million tonnes, with ZCMC linking the lower molybdenum output to ore characteristics. The company produced no ferromolybdenum or roasted molybdenum concentrate in 2025, compared with 273 tonnes and 547 tonnes, respectively, in 2024. The concentrate figures represent physical product weight, not contained molybdenum.
4 hours ago
【Flash | Peru’s Molybdenum Export Volumes Jump 75.3% YoY in July】
Sep 18, 2026 09:29
【Flash | Peru’s Molybdenum Export Volumes Jump 75.3% YoY in July】
Read More
【Flash | Peru’s Molybdenum Export Volumes Jump 75.3% YoY in July】
【Flash | Peru’s Molybdenum Export Volumes Jump 75.3% YoY in July】
Peru’s Central Reserve Bank reported that the country’s molybdenum export volume rose 75.3% year on year in July 2026, in line with higher production. The increase points to stronger outbound shipments that month. Export volume and mine production are different measures, however, and one month’s shipments do not establish the outlook for future output or global supply.
Sep 18, 2026 09:29
【Flash | Chile’s July Molybdenum Output Slumps 28.9% YoY】
Sep 17, 2026 09:01
【Flash | Chile’s July Molybdenum Output Slumps 28.9% YoY】
Read More
【Flash | Chile’s July Molybdenum Output Slumps 28.9% YoY】
【Flash | Chile’s July Molybdenum Output Slumps 28.9% YoY】
Cochilco’s latest bulletin shows Chilean mine molybdenum output at 2,973.8 tonnes in July 2026, down 6.6% MoM and 28.9% YoY. Jan–Jul output fell 11.3% YoY to 21,811.0 tonnes. Codelco produced 1,075.4 tonnes in July, down 31.3%, while the Los Pelambres mine produced 645.1 tonnes, down 31.6%. SMM calculates that the two producers accounted for about 65% of the country’s YoY decline. The July contraction widened from the 7.7% H1 decline, indicating weaker Chilean supply at the start of Q3. Figures are provisional.
Sep 17, 2026 09:01
Related News
news
【Flash | Higher Throughput, Lower Molybdenum: ZCMC Output Falls 13.7%】
Sep 21, 2026 10:35
news
【Flash | Peru’s Molybdenum Export Volumes Jump 75.3% YoY in July】
Sep 18, 2026 09:29
news
【Flash | Chile’s July Molybdenum Output Slumps 28.9% YoY】
Sep 17, 2026 09:01
news
【Flash | A Perfect Storm of Supply Risks Keeps Molybdenum Oxide Near Recent Highs】
Sep 15, 2026 17:59