Guangdong zinc: Downstream purchases cautious, spot market activity pulls back [SMM midday comment]

[Guangdong: Downstream Purchases Cautious, Spot Market Activity Pulls Back] Guangdong 0# zinc mainly traded at 26,710-26,840 yuan/mt, mainstream brands quoted at a discount of 45-5 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, a premium of 15 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot, with the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread widening...

SMM, September 21: Guangdong 0# zinc was mainly traded at 26,710-26,840 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at a discount of 45-5 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, a premium of 15 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot, and the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread widened. Today, suppliers quoted discounts of 45-5 yuan/mt for brands such as Qilin, Mengzi, and Anning. The purchasing sentiment for refined zinc in Guangdong was 1.79, and the sales sentiment was 2.64. Today, traders' quotes remained firm, and a few large end-users in the market still had some pre-holiday stockpiling demand, but downstream purchases were cautious at high prices, and spot trading activity in the market pulled back.

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