[SMM Computing Power News] H800 annual rental reported at 69,000, still 9% below the August long-term contract price
SMM has learned that two H800 units have appeared on the market for external rental, with an annual rental price of 69,000 yuan per unit per month. Compared with the online quotes of 68,000 yuan in early-to-mid September and 70,000 yuan for relocatable units in east China, this deal falls between the two. Meanwhile, an annual contract for the same model in central China in August was signed at 76,000 yuan, making this deal 7,000 yuan lower, a decline of about 9%. SMM believes that the H800 is the only H-series model that has been on a sustained downward trajectory in this cycle, and this slight rebound has not changed the downward channel. The trend of demand concentrating toward higher-performance models continues.