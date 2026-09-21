[SMM Analysis] South Korea's NEV Exports Drop in August, but Cumulative Growth Persists Despite Production Disruptions

South Korea’s NEV exports fell sharply month on month in August, affected by fewer working days during the summer holiday period and production disruptions at some automakers. However, the year-on-year decline was milder than that of total vehicle exports, while cumulative NEV exports in January-August still maintained growth of more than 20%. Given the sharp contraction in overall vehicle production during the month, supply-side factors appear to have had a significant impact on August shipments, making it premature to interpret the monthly result as evidence of a structural slowdown in overseas demand. Going forward, the pace of export recovery following production normalization—particularly for BEVs, which have a closer linkage to battery demand—will be an important indicator for the market in H2.

Vehicle Production Falls 35.8% as Supply-Side Factors Weigh on August Exports

Korea produced 206,000 vehicles in August, down 35.8% year on year. Fewer working days during the summer holiday period and strikes at some automakers were among the major factors behind the decline. Over the same period, total vehicle exports fell 26.9% year on year to around 146,000 units, while export value declined 29.8% to $3.85 billion.

NEV exports also declined, falling 33.8% month on month and 16.4% year on year to 58,126 units. However, compared with the steep declines in overall vehicle production and exports, the year-on-year contraction in NEV shipments was relatively limited. With seasonal shutdowns and production disruptions concentrated in July-August, the sharp month-on-month decline alone provides limited evidence of a change in underlying overseas demand.

NEV Exports Outperform the Broader Auto Market

While Korea’s total vehicle exports fell 26.9% year on year in August, NEV exports declined by a smaller 16.4%. As a result, NEVs accounted for around 40% of total vehicle exports during the month.

Although shipment volumes were lower than a year earlier, the relatively smaller decline suggests that NEVs remained more resilient than the broader auto export market amid weaker production and shipments. This also indicates that the overall weakness in August auto exports should not be interpreted as an equivalent deterioration in NEV demand.

Still, the relative resilience does not necessarily signal stronger overseas demand. Supply-side factors, including fewer working days and production disruptions, had a significant impact on the August figures. It will therefore be important to assess whether NEV exports continue to outperform the broader market once production conditions normalize.

BEV Export Decline More Limited Than HEV

Exports declined across the major NEV powertrains in August, although the magnitude varied. HEV exports reached 35,723 units, down 17.5% year on year and 38.5% month on month. BEV exports stood at 21,404 units, declining a more moderate 5.0% year on year and 22.9% month on month.

PHEV exports fell 73.0% year on year to 997 units, but their relatively small share of total NEV exports limited their impact on the overall market.

Notably, BEV exports recorded only a single-digit year-on-year decline despite the sharp contraction in overall vehicle production and exports. This indicates that BEV shipments remained relatively resilient even as the broader production environment weakened. From a battery-market perspective, BEV shipment trends are also a more direct indicator of potential cell and battery-material demand due to their substantially higher battery capacity per vehicle.

Jan-Aug NEV Exports Up 21.2%; Recovery After September Remains Key

Despite the weak August performance, cumulative NEV exports remained above last year’s level. Exports in January-August reached 679,137 units, up 21.2% year on year. HEV exports increased 32.1% to 460,801 units, while BEV exports rose 19.2% to 203,660 units. PHEV exports, by contrast, fell 64.0% to 14,635 units.

With both HEV and BEV exports still posting double-digit cumulative growth, the August decline alone is insufficient to indicate a structural change in Korea’s NEV export trend. The more important signal will be how far shipments recover once production disruptions ease.

BEV exports in particular showed a relatively limited year-on-year decline in August while maintaining cumulative growth. Whether production normalization from September translates into a corresponding recovery in BEV shipments will therefore be a key indicator for assessing Korea’s automotive battery demand in H2.