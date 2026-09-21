logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Computing Power Flash] East China: 5 units of 910B4, relocatable, annual rent 20,000, online premium 33%

Published: Sep 21, 2026 12:59
SMM has learned that five relocatable 910B4 units in east China are available for lease at a monthly rate of 20,000 yuan per unit on an annual contract, marking the highest relocatable quote for this model collected by SMM. This specification has now been quoted at 20,000 yuan for two consecutive batches, demonstrating clear price rigidity. During the same period, cloud resources for this model were priced at 15,000 yuan, making the relocatable option 5,000 yuan higher, a premium of approximately 33%. SMM believes that the delivery flexibility premium far outweighs the model specification difference, and locking in a one-year term still does not secure any price discount.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C 752T cluster available for lease at 66,000, first quote for this model
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C 752T cluster available for lease at 66,000, first quote for this model
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C 752T cluster available for lease at 66,000, first quote for this model
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C 752T cluster available for lease at 66,000, first quote for this model
SMM has learned that a 910C 752T online rental cluster has appeared in the market, with a total of 158 units, offered for rent in five batches of 48, 48, 16, 16, and 30 units, at a monthly rent of 66,000 yuan per unit per month. This is the first time SMM has collected a price for this model. This quote represents the largest sample at the cluster level for domestic computing power, 46,000 yuan higher than the relocatable 20,000 yuan for the 910B4, and close to the annual rent of 69,000 yuan for the H800 in the same period. SMM believes that the price band of domestic high-end models has moved up into the range of imported mid-end models, and the prices of the two types of chips have begun to overlap.
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] H800 annual rental reported at 69,000, still 9% below the August long-term contract price
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] H800 annual rental reported at 69,000, still 9% below the August long-term contract price
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] H800 annual rental reported at 69,000, still 9% below the August long-term contract price
[SMM Computing Power News] H800 annual rental reported at 69,000, still 9% below the August long-term contract price
SMM has learned that two H800 units have appeared on the market for external rental, with an annual rental price of 69,000 yuan per unit per month. Compared with the online quotes of 68,000 yuan in early-to-mid September and 70,000 yuan for relocatable units in east China, this deal falls between the two. Meanwhile, an annual contract for the same model in central China in August was signed at 76,000 yuan, making this deal 7,000 yuan lower, a decline of about 9%. SMM believes that the H800 is the only H-series model that has been on a sustained downward trajectory in this cycle, and this slight rebound has not changed the downward channel. The trend of demand concentrating toward higher-performance models continues.
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] 910B3 online price drops to 15,000 per unit, available for monthly or yearly rental
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power News] 910B3 online price drops to 15,000 per unit, available for monthly or yearly rental
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] 910B3 online price drops to 15,000 per unit, available for monthly or yearly rental
[SMM Computing Power News] 910B3 online price drops to 15,000 per unit, available for monthly or yearly rental
SMM has learned that one 910B3 cloud resource has appeared on the market for rent online, with a monthly rent of 15,000 yuan per unit per month, available for either monthly or annual rental. This price is 1,000 yuan lower than the online bulk quote of 16,000 yuan for the same specification, representing a 6.3% discount, and 5,000 yuan lower than the relocatable resource price of 20,000 yuan, representing a 25% discount. SMM believes that the absence of a premium for a single-unit small order without a locked term—and the presence of a discount instead—indicates that scale effects and term length have not yet been factored into pricing, which is consistent with the characteristics of recent bulk and long-term contract samples.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[SMM Computing Power News] 910C 752T cluster available for lease at 66,000, first quote for this model
Sep 21, 2026 13:02
news
[SMM Computing Power News] H800 annual rental reported at 69,000, still 9% below the August long-term contract price
Sep 21, 2026 13:02
news
[SMM Computing Power News] 910B3 online price drops to 15,000 per unit, available for monthly or yearly rental
Sep 21, 2026 13:02
news
[SMM Computing Power News] 16,000 910B1 units available for online rental, priced the same as 910B2 and B3
Sep 21, 2026 13:02
SMM has learned that five relocatable 910B4 units in east China are av - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)