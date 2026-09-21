[SMM Computing Power News] 910C 752T cluster available for lease at 66,000, first quote for this model

SMM has learned that a 910C 752T online rental cluster has appeared in the market, with a total of 158 units, offered for rent in five batches of 48, 48, 16, 16, and 30 units, at a monthly rent of 66,000 yuan per unit per month. This is the first time SMM has collected a price for this model. This quote represents the largest sample at the cluster level for domestic computing power, 46,000 yuan higher than the relocatable 20,000 yuan for the 910B4, and close to the annual rent of 69,000 yuan for the H800 in the same period. SMM believes that the price band of domestic high-end models has moved up into the range of imported mid-end models, and the prices of the two types of chips have begun to overlap.