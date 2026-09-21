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Inventory Buildup Sends Aluminum Prices Slightly Lower; Spot Aluminum in the Doldrums with Adjustments [SMM South China Spot Aluminum Daily Review]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 12:43

SMM, September 21:

Aluminum prices edged down today, with the spot market in the doldrums. Arrivals increased over the weekend and inventory accumulated slightly, but the growth was mainly in imported aluminum, while China-origin supply remained relatively tight, limiting the improvement in spot circulation. Suppliers, especially traders above a certain scale, regained their willingness to hold prices firm, with most quotes staying steady and only a few slightly lower. Transactions at discounts were actually limited, and supply circulation was tight. On the purchasing side, both downstream buyers and traders showed stronger restocking interest, shifting from earlier wait-and-see and pushing for lower prices to actively buying non-premium cargoes. Overall transactions improved. Spot transactions were concentrated at premiums of 210-250 yuan/mt over the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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