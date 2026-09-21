According to First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt on September 18, the company has completed a non-brokered private placement without warrants, raising approximately C$6.16 million.

The proceeds will mainly be used to advance drilling, metallurgical testing, road construction and exploration access at the Pipestone XL nickel-cobalt project in Newfoundland, Canada. The company also plans to accelerate systematic exploration along an approximately 30-kilometre mineralized trend, including priority targets such as RPM and Alloy Max.

Pipestone XL is characterized by naturally occurring nickel-iron-cobalt alloy mineralization known as awaruite. Previous testing by the company showed high-grade alloy concentrates averaging around 67.4% nickel, with cobalt grades in some samples reaching up to approximately 1.76%.

First Atlantic said this style of mineralization may allow for a relatively simplified processing route with less dependence on conventional smelting, roasting or HPAL. The financing will support further resource validation and technical development, although the project remains at the exploration and process-testing stage.