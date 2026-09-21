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Cosmo Chemical Signs Battery Recycling Tolling Agreement with FINO to Produce Recycled Cobalt Sulfate

Published: Sep 21, 2026 11:59
Source: SMM

According to overseas media reports on September 18, South Korea’s Cosmo Chemical has signed a battery recycling tolling agreement with precursor manufacturer FINO. Under the agreement, Cosmo Chemical will receive pre-treated battery black mass from Europe and process it using its hydrometallurgical technology to produce cobalt sulfate, nickel sulfate and lithium carbonate.

The recovered materials will then be supplied to FINO. Cobalt sulfate and nickel sulfate will be reused as precursor feedstock, while lithium carbonate will be used in cathode material production. The cooperation is expected to establish a closed-loop supply chain linking European battery recycling and pre-treatment with hydrometallurgical refining in South Korea and the reuse of recovered materials in battery production.

FINO’s shareholders include CNGR and Samsung SDI. The partnership is expected to strengthen the flow of recycled battery materials between Europe and Asia and increase the use of recycled cobalt and nickel in the battery supply chain.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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