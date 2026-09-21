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Tianjin Zinc: Zinc prices surge, fewer downstream inquiries [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 11:51
[Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Surge, Downstream Inquiries Limited] In the Tianjin market, #0 zinc ingot was mainly traded at 26,590-26,820 yuan/mt, Zijin was traded at 26,710-26,970 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot was traded near 26,560-26,730 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 30-130 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Huxin was quoted at 28,365 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a discount of 20-90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 65 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.

SMM News on September 21: In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions of #0 zinc ingot were at 26,590-26,820 yuan/mt; Zijin traded at 26,710-26,970 yuan/mt; #1 zinc ingot traded around 26,560-26,730 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 30-130 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract; Huluxin was quoted at 28,365 yuan/mt; #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a discount of 20-90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract; Tianjin was quoted at a discount of around 65 yuan/mt versus Shanghai. As of the midday close, the high-priced brand Zijin was at a premium of about 30-130 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, while Huoshaoyun was quoted at a discount of about 90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. Refined zinc purchasing sentiment in Tianjin was 1.84, and shipments sentiment was 2.41. Futures continued to rise; downstream players mainly stayed on the sidelines, with weak purchasing sentiment and fewer inquiries. Traders were active in trading, with a mindset to hold prices firm, and premiums remained stable. Overall market transactions were relatively poor.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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