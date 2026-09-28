Hunan Yingyonghui Supply Chain Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustment. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing margins are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and the green, low-carbon transition. Against this backdrop, collaboration between upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified industry needs and is dedicated to creating a truly distinctive industry conference. This conference will focus its core positioning on downstream application segments and long-term contract supply-demand matchmaking. We aim to build a high-end exchange platform integrating macro outlook, price analysis, and long-term contract negotiations. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also innovatively feature highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand negotiation session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and pragmatic agenda design.

In this golden autumn of October, we sincerely invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together, engage in candid exchanges, and pursue shared development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Hunan Yingyonghui Supply Chain Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly propel the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Hunan Yingyonghui Supply Chain Co., Ltd. was established in October 2023, with Lin Qunhui as its legal representative. The company is located in Chenzhou, Hunan, known as the "hometown of non-ferrous metals in China," with a total investment exceeding 300 million yuan, over 1,000 employees, annual revenue of more than 5 billion yuan, and annual tax payments exceeding 5 million yuan. The company is a comprehensive industrial group centered on non-ferrous metals across the entire industry chain, with operations spanning mining, ore dressing, smelting, trading, new materials, laboratory testing, intelligent equipment, and chemical reagents. It is firmly rooted in China while systematically expanding into markets outside China, including Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and South America. The company plans to invest in the construction of a non-ferrous metals pilot-scale base and research institute in Chenzhou, engaging in deep cooperation with domestic universities and industry experts to build a "Whampoa Military Academy" for the non-ferrous metals industry.

Core Competitiveness

1. Fully integrated closed-loop across the entire industry chain: covering the full chain from prospecting and exploration → mining rights investment → mining and ore dressing → smelting and processing → trade and logistics, with deep upstream-downstream collaboration, providing technical services, raw material supply assurance, intelligent equipment, and green reagents to help enterprises across the industry chain reduce costs and increase revenue.

2. Testing and R&D: Equipped with a standardized assay laboratory and ore beneficiation test site, the company can perform composition analysis of non-ferrous metal ore products, grade determination, beneficiation process testing, and tailings recovery technology R&D. Its detection capabilities cover copper, lead, zinc, tungsten, bismuth, tin, precious metals, and other categories, forming a differentiated competitive barrier of "technology + quality control + business."

3. Green recycling and environmental protection processes: With technical reserves in comprehensive recovery of rare and precious metals, efficient utilization of tailings resources, and environmentally friendly smelting processes, the company can achieve efficient recovery of valuable metals from low-grade ore and industrial waste residues, delivering both economic benefits and ecological value.

4. Regional industrial cluster synergy: Rooted in the core non-ferrous industry belt of Chenzhou, where local resource endowments of tungsten, bismuth, tin, lead, and zinc are outstanding, the company can quickly connect with nearby mines, smelters, logistics enterprises, and other high-quality resources to achieve efficient industrial collaboration.

Business Scope

1. Mining engineering: A professional contracting team was jointly established with Hunan Xincheng Mining Group. The company has cooperated with more than 20 miners, including Chenzhou Mining, Yunnan Tin Company, and Jiangxi Tungsten, undertaking projects such as preliminary exploration, design, construction, mining contracting, and tailings backfilling.

2. Ore beneficiation and processing: With a professional ore beneficiation technical team, the company provides one-stop services from raw ore beneficiation testing, beneficiation plant design, equipment supply and installation, and beneficiation reagent supply to production contracting. It owns a beneficiation equipment factory, a reagent factory, and a beneficiation laboratory, continuously conducting R&D and improvements to reduce ore beneficiation costs and improve indicators and recovery rates.

3. Smelting and processing: The company has invested in five smelters (Yongxing Bolin Jianxun Environmental Protection, Zhongxing Environmental Protection, Zixing Hengsheng Environmental Protection, Chenzhou Yuteng, and Fujian Mingxiang), mainly using pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy. Equipment includes oxygen-enriched side-blown furnaces, fuming furnaces, reverberatory furnaces, converters, electric arc furnaces, electrolysis, and hydrometallurgical extraction. It procures long-term multi-metal raw materials containing gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, indium, and others. Main products include gold, silver, lead ingots, bismuth ingots, crude lead, matte, zinc oxide, tin oxide, and antimony oxide.

4. Trading: Mainly dealing in copper concentrates, lead concentrates, zinc concentrates, tin concentrates, gold and silver ore, and others, the company serves large central state-owned enterprise and state-owned smelters such as Zhuye, Shuikoushan, Shaoye, Zhongjin Copper, Yunnan Copper, JCC, Daye Nonferrous, Hunan Silver, Yuguang, Wanyang, and Jinli. It has ore product warehouses and distribution plants in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia; Dongying, Shandong; Jiyuan, Henan; Jianshui, Yunnan; and Hengyang and Chenzhou, Hunan.

5. Assay and testing: An assay laboratory was established in the Chenzhou Jinhuang Logistics Assay Park, with equipment and technical personnel equipped to the highest standards. A supporting ore beneficiation laboratory is equipped with advanced equipment for gravity separation, flotation, optical sorting, and hydrometallurgical beneficiation, capable of issuing full-process ore beneficiation test reports.

6. Intelligent equipment: Invest in the construction of an intelligent equipment factory in Chenzhou, integrate artificial intelligence control systems into traditional machinery equipment, develop new-type intelligent mining machinery equipment, and conduct in-depth research in areas such as equipment energy conservation and energy storage.

7. Logistics: Own an enterprise with hazardous chemicals transport qualifications in Yongxing, Chenzhou, equipped with over 40 transport vehicles, undertaking ordinary cargo transport and hazardous chemicals transport business within China.

8. Overseas investment: Invest in the construction of a new 500 mt ore processing plant in Wa State, Myanmar, dispatch a trade team to Peru to carry out mineral import trade, and form an investment team to advance subsequent mine investment in Namibia, Africa.

Contact

Lin Qunhui, Chairman, 18107351908