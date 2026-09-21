Enamelled Wire Exports Slow Down in August, Both YoY and MoM Show Pullback [SMM Analysis]

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, in August 2026, China's exports of copper enamelled wire totaled 12,270.52 mt, down 4.18% YoY and down 13% MoM; from January to August 2026, China's cumulative exports of copper enamelled wire reached 102,221.71 mt, up 7.72% YoY. (HS code 85441100)

In terms of export destinations, August enamelled wire exports covered 108 countries and regions, with total monthly exports of 12,271 mt, down 4.18% YoY. Performance in markets outside China diverged notably. Southeast Asia remained the core export region, with exports to Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia achieving YoY growth. Vietnam was the largest export destination, with monthly exports of 1,941 mt, edging up 3.7% YoY. The Philippines posted relatively prominent growth, with exports of 912 mt, rising 23.3% YoY. Demand in the US market recovered, with monthly exports of 845 mt, up 27.9% YoY. Exports to markets such as Japan, South Korea, India, Mexico, and Turkey pulled back YoY, with Japan seeing the largest decline at 1,176 mt in August, down 32.7% YoY. Other scattered markets combined for exports of 3,897 mt, basically flat YoY. Overall, August enamelled wire export volume edged lower, with demand in Southeast Asia and the US market providing support, but major traditional markets such as Japan and India dragged down overall export performance.

Data source: General Administration of Customs

(Note: Data statistics are based on HS code 85441100, corresponding to copper winding wire.)