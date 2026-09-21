Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Users Cautious at High Prices, Limited Inquiries, Spot Transactions Mostly Need-Based [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Ningbo Zinc: Downstream cautious amid high prices, limited inquiries, spot transactions mostly as needed] The mainstream brand 0# zinc transaction price in the Ningbo market is around 26,735-26,875 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo are quoted at a premium of 0 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area are primarily against the 2610 contract.

The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,735-26,875 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 0 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were made against the 2610 contract. In the first session, Anning was quoted at a discount of 10 yuan/mt to a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Qilin at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu-V (99.998) at a premium of 90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. Zinc prices on the futures market edged up in the morning, and downstream enterprises were cautious about high prices, with limited inquiries. Spot transactions today were mostly based on immediate demand, with many using post-pricing. Overall market trading was moderate, and spot premiums remained weak.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.