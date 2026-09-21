logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Users Cautious at High Prices, Limited Inquiries, Spot Transactions Mostly Need-Based [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 11:44
[Ningbo Zinc: Downstream cautious amid high prices, limited inquiries, spot transactions mostly as needed] The mainstream brand 0# zinc transaction price in the Ningbo market is around 26,735-26,875 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo are quoted at a premium of 0 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area are primarily against the 2610 contract.

SMM, September 21:

       The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,735-26,875 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 0 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were made against the 2610 contract. In the first session, Anning was quoted at a discount of 10 yuan/mt to a premium of 10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Qilin at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu-V (99.998) at a premium of 90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. Zinc prices on the futures market edged up in the morning, and downstream enterprises were cautious about high prices, with limited inquiries. Spot transactions today were mostly based on immediate demand, with many using post-pricing. Overall market trading was moderate, and spot premiums remained weak.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] China Zinc Concentrate Imports: September Outlook
23 mins ago
[SMM Analysis] China Zinc Concentrate Imports: September Outlook
Read More
[SMM Analysis] China Zinc Concentrate Imports: September Outlook
[SMM Analysis] China Zinc Concentrate Imports: September Outlook
According to the latest customs data, China imported 424,900 tonnes of zinc concentrate in August 2026, down 0.15% month on month and 9.06% year on year. Total imports in January–August reached 3.6121 million tonnes, up 3% year on year.
23 mins ago
With winter stockpiling demand, smelters actively purchase; what are the expectations for China's ore import volume in September? [SMM Analysis]
28 mins ago
With winter stockpiling demand, smelters actively purchase; what are the expectations for China's ore import volume in September? [SMM Analysis]
Read More
With winter stockpiling demand, smelters actively purchase; what are the expectations for China's ore import volume in September? [SMM Analysis]
With winter stockpiling demand, smelters actively purchase; what are the expectations for China's ore import volume in September? [SMM Analysis]
[Winter stockpiling demand drives active smelter purchases; what are the expectations for China's imported ore volumes in September?]: According to the latest customs data, China imported 424,900 mt of zinc concentrates (mt in physical content) in August 2026, down 0.15% MoM and down 9.06% YoY. Cumulative zinc concentrate imports from January to August totaled 3.6121 million mt (mt in physical content), up 3% YoY...
28 mins ago
August zinc oxide import and export analysis: Exports shine, Vietnam remains the core export destination [SMM Analysis]
1 hour ago
August zinc oxide import and export analysis: Exports shine, Vietnam remains the core export destination [SMM Analysis]
Read More
August zinc oxide import and export analysis: Exports shine, Vietnam remains the core export destination [SMM Analysis]
August zinc oxide import and export analysis: Exports shine, Vietnam remains the core export destination [SMM Analysis]
[August zinc oxide import and export analysis: Exports shine, Vietnam remains core export destination] According to the latest customs data, China's zinc oxide imports in August were 399.73 mt, up 70.73% MoM and up 2.53% YoY. Cumulative imports from January to August were 3,895.56 mt, up 4.31% YoY. China's zinc oxide exports in August were 1,982.38 mt, up 30.06% MoM and up 60.20% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August were 14,250.04 mt, up 52.09% YoY.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] China Zinc Concentrate Imports: September Outlook
Sep 21, 2026 14:22
news
With winter stockpiling demand, smelters actively purchase; what are the expectations for China's ore import volume in September? [SMM Analysis]
Sep 21, 2026 14:17
news
August zinc oxide import and export analysis: Exports shine, Vietnam remains the core export destination [SMM Analysis]
Sep 21, 2026 13:13
news
Guangdong zinc: Downstream purchases cautious, spot market activity pulls back [SMM midday comment]
Sep 21, 2026 13:07
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here