Enameled Wire Exports Slowed in August, Down Both Year-on-Year and Month-on-Month

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, China exported 12,270.52 tons of copper enameled wire in August 2026, a year-on-year decline of 4.18% and a month-on-month drop of 13%. The cumulative export volume from January to August 2026 reached 102,221.71 tons, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.72%. (HS Code: 85441100)

By destination, enameled wire exports were shipped to 108 countries and regions in August, with total exports of 12,271 tons, down 4.18% year on year. Overseas markets showed obvious divergence. Southeast Asia remained the core export destination. Shipments to Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia registered year-on-year growth. Vietnam ranked as the top export market, with August exports of 1,941 tons, edging up 3.7% year on year. The Philippines saw a relatively strong rise, with exports of 912 tons, jumping 23.3% year on year. Demand in the US market picked up, with exports hitting 845 tons, a 27.9% year-on-year increase.

Exports to Japan, South Korea, India, Mexico, Turkey and other markets fell year on year. Japan posted the steepest decline: exports stood at 1,176 tons in August, plunging 32.7% year on year. Combined exports to other minor markets totalled 3,897 tons, largely flat year on year.

Overall, total enameled wire exports weakened slightly in August. Demand from Southeast Asia and the US offered support, while major traditional markets including Japan and India dragged down the overall export performance.

(Note: The commodity under HS Code 85441100 in the statistics is copper winding wire.)

Data source: General Administration of Customs, compiled by SMM