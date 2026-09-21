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Tight supply prompts sellers to hold prices firm, premiums in North China rise again [SMM North China spot copper]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 11:14
Spot copper in North China was quoted at premiums of 580-660 yuan/mt against the front-month contract, with an average premium of 620 yuan/mt, up 80 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 110,605 yuan/mt, up 600 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

SMM, September 21:

In North China today, spot prices of #1 copper cathode against the front-month contract were reported at premiums of 580-660 yuan/mt, with an average premium of 620 yuan/mt, up 80 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 110,605 yuan/mt, up 600 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Futures drifted higher, spot supply remained tight, and suppliers held prices firm while holding back from selling. Downstream purchase willingness recovered slightly, and rigid demand supported transactions, driving spot premiums in North China higher. Market trading activity pulled back somewhat. Today, the purchase sentiment for copper cathode in North China was 2.03, up 0.02 from the previous trading day, while the shipment sentiment was 2.29, down 0.06 from the previous trading day. ().

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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