[SMM Analysis] August Hydrometallurgy Intermediate Products Imports and Exports

According to the latest data from SMM Customs, China's imports of nickel hydrometallurgy intermediate products reached 114,870 mt in physical terms in August 2026, up 16% MoM but down 10% YoY. By country, the main growth this month came from a significant recovery in imports of hydrometallurgy intermediate products from Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and other countries.

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