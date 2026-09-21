[SMM Analysis] Anson Signs MoU with Wogen, Xcelsior on Green River Lithium Offtake

On 21 September, Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN) announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with specialist metals and minerals trader Wogen Resources America LLC and critical-minerals financing adviser Xcelsior Capital Advisors Limited.

Under the MoU, the parties will evaluate two core elements on a non-exclusive basis: first, the establishment of a long-term offtake arrangement under which Anson would supply lithium carbonate from its Green River Lithium Project in Utah, USA to Wogen; and second, potential investment in or financing support for the Green River Project by Xcelsior working in partnership with Wogen, including debt, product prepayment, strategic investment or other mutually acceptable structures. The MoU may also extend to product allocation, logistics coordination, infrastructure financing, capital-markets support and other commercial arrangements.

Proposed Offtake Scale and Timeline

Supply is to be quoted on a lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) basis, with an indicative initial volume of approximately 2,000 to 6,000 metric tonnes per annum. The indicative initial term is five years from the commencement of deliveries, extendable or expandable by mutual agreement, linked to future project expansion or Wogen's customer requirements. Supply is anticipated to commence around 2029/2030, subject to the project's development, financing, permitting, construction, commissioning and production schedule. Final product specifications will be established through technical discussions, representative sampling and product testing.

Financing and Investment Evaluation

Under the MoU, Xcelsior and Wogen will jointly evaluate potential investment in or financing of the Green River Project, covering structures such as debt, product prepayment, strategic investment and other mutually acceptable forms.

Preliminary Work Program

During the MoU term, the parties intend to: exchange and review technical information and representative samples; conduct lithium carbonate product testing and qualification; assess logistics, infrastructure and delivered-product costs; evaluate potential financing, investment and advisory structures involving Wogen and Xcelsior; and prepare and negotiate one or more definitive agreements. Each party will appoint appropriate commercial, technical and legal representatives to coordinate the work program.

Executive Commentary

Bruce Richardson, Executive Chairman and CEO of Anson, stated that the execution of this MoU with Wogen and Xcelsior represents another important step in developing the commercial and financing pathways for the Green River Lithium Project. Wogen brings extensive experience in international metals and minerals marketing and trading, while Xcelsior provides focused financing and capital-markets expertise in the critical-minerals sector. The proposed offtake range of 2,000–6,000 metric tonnes per annum LCE represents a potentially significant long-term customer opportunity, and the MoU allows the parties to evaluate financing and investment structures alongside the proposed offtake arrangement.

John Craig, CEO of Wogen, noted that Green River's location in the United States and its proposed production profile make it a strategically relevant project for the development of secure lithium supply chains. He expressed anticipation for working with Anson and Xcelsior on product qualification, logistics, commercial terms and potential financing structures.

Liam Farley, CEO of Xcelsior, remarked that the combination of a potential long-term offtake arrangement and an appropriately structured financing solution may provide a strong foundation for advancing the Project, and looked forward to working closely with Anson and Wogen throughout due diligence and the evaluation of proposed commercial and financing arrangements.

The announcement notes that the proposed volumes, commencement date, ramp-up profile, supply tolerances, minimum commitments and renewal provisions remain indicative and are subject to further negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement.

From a lithium industry perspective, the signing of this MoU signals several points worth noting:

First, the offtake scale is moderate and clearly positioned. The 2,000–6,000 metric tonnes LCE per annum range corresponds to the starting production capacity of a mid-sized lithium project — neither a tentative trial order nor a "mega-offtake" running to tens of thousands of tonnes. This scale aligns well with Green River's characteristics as a U.S.-based brine lithium project at an early stage of development, and reflects Wogen's judgment as a specialist trader that North American supply chains need reliable, deliverable volumes rather than maximum headline figures.

Second, the "trader + financing adviser" combo has become a typical financing architecture for critical-minerals projects in recent years.** Xcelsior's partnership with Wogen means that offtake negotiations will proceed in parallel with financing structure design. This model has grown increasingly common during the 2024–2026 lithium price downturn: pure equity financing or bank debt alone struggles to cover a project's full capital cycle, whereas a combined toolkit of product prepayments, strategic investment and debt offers greater flexibility. For Green River, which has yet to reach production, such an arrangement can help reduce upfront capital pressure.

Third, the timeline is lengthy and uncertainties remain.** A 2029/2030 supply start implies a roughly three-to-four-year window before commercialization, during which permitting, construction, commissioning and all other milestones must be completed. With global lithium prices currently oscillating at low levels, a significantly shifted market environment by then — whether through sustained price weakness or accelerated technology substitution — could weaken the incentive to convert the MoU into a binding agreement.

Fourth, the U.S. location is the core selling point.** All three executives emphasized the project's U.S. footprint, and this is more than mere courtesy. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) framework, domestic lithium resources carry a clear policy premium within the EV supply chain. Should Green River enter production as planned, it stands to benefit directly from the trend toward localized procurement in North America.

Overall, this MoU represents a pragmatic step forward for Anson in advancing the commercialization of Green River. However, substantive lock-in of orders and financing will depend on the progress of subsequent due diligence and definitive agreement negotiations.