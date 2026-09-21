On September 15, 2026, the Indonesian Anti-Dumping Committee issued Notice No. AD.02/591/KADI/09/2026, announcing the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation into galvanized steel sheets originating from China, following applications filed by Indonesian producers PT. Tata Metal Lestari and PT. Arcelormittal Nippon Steel Indonesia.

The products under investigation, known in Indonesia as Baja Lapis Seng (BJLS), fall under Indonesian tariff codes 7210.49.11, 7210.49.17, 7210.49.18, 7210.49.19, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.19, 7225.92.90 and 7225.99.90.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China, in 2025, China’s galvanized steel sheet exports to Indonesia accounted for approximately 3% of China’s total galvanized steel sheet exports.