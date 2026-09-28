Foshan Juchuang Automation Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustments. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing margins are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing are facing both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and the green, low-carbon transition. Against this backdrop, collaboration between upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified industry needs and is dedicated to creating a truly distinctive industry annual conference. This conference will focus its core positioning on downstream application ends and long-term contract supply-demand matching. We aim to build a high-end exchange platform integrating macro outlook, price analysis, and long-term contract negotiations. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also innovatively feature highlight sessions such as a long-term contract supply-demand negotiation meeting, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and pragmatic agenda design.

In this golden autumn of October, we sincerely invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together, engage in candid exchanges, and seek common development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Foshan Juchuang Automation Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly propel the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Foshan Juchuang Automation Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of machinery equipment for tin-gold, silver precious metals, and alloy materials. Its main products include tin melting furnaces, extrusion machines, rolling mills, wire drawing machines, winding machines, horizontal continuous casting machines, tin bar molds, and more. It is a professional manufacturer integrating design, production, and sales. Our company has strong technical capabilities, and our R&D team brings together high- and mid-level R&D engineers from various product areas in the industry, all from the machinery and non-standard equipment sectors. The company is committed to the R&D, production, and sales of soldering equipment. "Dare to strive, strive to innovate" is the guiding belief of the Juchuang team. With the principle of "quality products, professional service," we provide clients with high-quality, economical, and durable products through high cost-performance, fast delivery dates, and enthusiastic, attentive service, thereby earning unanimous praise from our clients. We will live up to the expectations and trust our clients have placed in our company, striving to provide them with quality products and excellent after-sales service, and working to become an outstanding supplier in the soldering equipment industry.

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