logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

China's Nickel Sulphate Imports Up 5% MoM, Exports Down 68% in August 2026

Published: Sep 21, 2026 10:37
Source: SMM
According to the latest data from China Customs, China's total nickel sulphate imports in August 2026 were 4,526 mt in metal content, up 5% MoM but down 32% YoY. China's nickel sulphate exports were 37 mt in metal content, down 68% MoM and down 67% YoY. In August 2026, China's net nickel sulphate imports were 4,490 mt in metal content, up 7% MoM but down 31% YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Nickel Flash News] Daily Update — September 21, 2026
1 hour ago
[SMM Nickel Flash News] Daily Update — September 21, 2026
Read More
[SMM Nickel Flash News] Daily Update — September 21, 2026
[SMM Nickel Flash News] Daily Update — September 21, 2026
In terms of prices, Indonesian nickel ore CIF average prices remained at the latest assessed levels: 1.2% Ni: CIF average price at $27/wmt 1.4% Ni: CIF average price at $51.8/wmt 1.5% Ni: CIF average price at $58.5/wmt 1.6% Ni: CIF average price at $63.4/wmt Indonesia Policy & Market Update — September 21, 2026 The Indonesian nickel ore market remains cautious as market participants continue to monitor the progress of supplementary RKAB approvals. Additional approvals are gradually entering the market, but the total volume of supplementary quota has yet to be officially released. PT Vale Indonesia is also awaiting approval for additional RKAB quota for its operations, with the company having previously indicated that its initial allocation covered only part of its requested volume. Meanwhile, the revised nickel ore HPM formula, effective September 15, has lowered the HPM for low-grade limonite. The 1.2% Ni limonite HPM has fallen to $24.89/wmt, significantly below current market prices. Market attention is now focused on how additional RKAB supply and HPAL demand will affect limonite pricing and whether market prices will gradually move closer to the new HPM level. Overall, RKAB approvals, the release of additional quota and the response of HPAL and RKEF buyers remain the key factors to watch for the Indonesian nickel ore market in the near term.
1 hour ago
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $40/mt Ni
2 hours ago
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $40/mt Ni
Read More
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $40/mt Ni
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $40/mt Ni
According to SMM data, on September 21, the FOB price of Indonesian MHP nickel fell by $199/mt Ni from the previous day, and the FOB price of Indonesian MHP cobalt fell by $723/mt Co. The FOB price of Indonesian high-grade nickel matte fell by $40/mt Ni.
2 hours ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Indonesia Stainless Steel Prices Rise Across the Board by USD30/ton Today
2 hours ago
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Indonesia Stainless Steel Prices Rise Across the Board by USD30/ton Today
Read More
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Indonesia Stainless Steel Prices Rise Across the Board by USD30/ton Today
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Indonesia Stainless Steel Prices Rise Across the Board by USD30/ton Today
According to SMM, stainless steel prices in Indonesia rose across the board by USD30/ton today. Latest prices are as follows: 304/2B coil mill edge (FOB) avg. USD2,142.50/t; 304/NO.1 coil mill edge (FOB) avg. USD2,032.50/t; 316L/2B coil mill edge (FOB) avg. USD4,242.50/t; 316L/NO.1 coil mill edge (FOB) avg. USD4,132.50/t.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Nickel Flash News] Daily Update — September 21, 2026
Sep 21, 2026 13:14
news
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $40/mt Ni
Sep 21, 2026 11:58
news
[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] Indonesia Stainless Steel Prices Rise Across the Board by USD30/ton Today
Sep 21, 2026 11:56
news
SMM Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 20 Yuan/MT on September 21
Sep 21, 2026 11:41