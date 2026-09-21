Antimony Prices Consolidate at High Levels, Ingot Grades Rise Slowly

SMM — Antimony prices maintained the strong momentum of previous weeks in this week (Sep 14–18), yet the upward pace slowed markedly, entering a phase of "consolidation at high levels". Ingot grades moved higher while oxide ore grades stabilized on a wait-and-see basis. On Monday (Sep 14), the price of 1# antimony ingot rose by RMB 500 per tonne from the previous Friday’s RMB 104,500/tonne to RMB 105,000/tonne. It held firm at this level for the subsequent four trading days, registering a weekly gain of RMB 500 per tonne (+0.48%), firmly settling above the RMB 105,000 threshold.