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China's Antimony Ore Imports Drop in August 2026, Data Shows

Published: Sep 21, 2026 10:07
Source: SMM
SMM news on Sep 21: Customs data shows China’s imports of other antimony ores and concentrates stood at 4,384.13 tonnes in August 2026. The import volume continued to drop sharply compared with July’s 5,400.89 tonnes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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