On September 20, Kenya Power issued a maintenance notice, planning to carry out power grid maintenance on September 21 in parts of Nairobi, Kericho, and Nyeri counties, with affected users experiencing temporary power outages during the work. In parts of Ridgeways, Nairobi County, the planned outage is from 9:00 to 17:00 local time, affecting Glee Hotel, Astrol petrol station, and nearby users.

In parts of Kericho County, the planned outage is from 8:30 to 17:00, affecting hospitals, schools, markets, and factories, among other users; in parts of Nyeri County around Kagwathi and Tetu Technical Vocational College, the planned outage is from 9:00 to 17:00. This arrangement is part of routine local grid maintenance, with the longest planned outage lasting 8.5 hours.