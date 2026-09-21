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[SMM Flash] Guangxi Yulin Pumped Storage Power Station completes first-layer excavation and support of powerhouse, advancing subsequent underground engineering construction

Published: Sep 21, 2026 09:55

On September 16, the main and auxiliary powerhouse first-layer excavation and support of the Guangxi Yulin Pumped Storage Power Station of China Southern Power Grid Energy Storage was completed, and the related project progress was released on September 20. The main and auxiliary powerhouse is located in the middle of the station's water conveyance system, with a designed excavation total length of 177 meters, a width of 26.5 meters, and a height of 59.2 meters, a vertical burial depth of 318–460 meters, and an overall excavation divided into six layers. In the first-layer construction, the central pilot tunnel was excavated first, followed by step-by-step advancement to both sides, with simultaneous implementation of anchor-shotcrete support, safety monitoring, and quality detection.

By adjusting the powerhouse location and axis, the project avoided some unfavorable geological conditions, improved the surrounding rock conditions, and eliminated the original anchor cable support design. In response to the cross-operation between powerhouse construction and ventilation tunnel lining, the participating units coordinated the ventilation duct arrangement, lining trolley space, and construction sequence, advancing excavation while ensuring ventilation conditions inside the tunnel. The construction also introduced automatic anchor and grouting jumbos to improve the mechanization level of support for large-span, high-side-wall caverns. In the next stage, subsequent excavation of the powerhouse and rock-anchored beam construction will continue.

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