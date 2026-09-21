GACC: China's Aug tin ore and concentrates imports rise 88.40% YoY, breakdown of imports and exports

Data from the General Administration of Customs' online query platform showed that China's tin ore and concentrates imports in August 2026 stood at 19,331.99 mt, up 14.00% MoM and up 88.40% YoY.
In August, China imported 7,395.46 mt of tin ore and concentrates from Myanmar, up 61.84% MoM and up 253.55% YoY.
In August, China imported 3,762.79 mt of tin ore and concentrates from the DRC, up 46.49% MoM and up 54.07% YoY.
The following is a breakdown of imports by origin based on data from the GAC website:
|Origin
|Aug 2026 (mt)
|MoM
|YoY
|Myanmar
|7395.46
|61.84%
|253.55%
|DRC
|3762.79
|46.49%
|54.07%
|Nigeria
|1949.24
|33.58%
|26.97%
|Bolivia
|1750.86
|-
|-
|Malaysia
|1651.75
|-45.87%
|554.23%
|Australia
|1427.80
|26.50%
|8.84%
|Laos
|209.03
|-57.30%
|-9.44%
|Indonesia
|203.34
|-
|-27.61%
|Venezuela
|185.00
|16.17%
|13.39%
|Kyrgyzstan
|167.53
|-43.98%
|-9.35%
|Rwanda
|139.16
|-57.06%
|40.26%
|Vietnam
|113.38
|-38.51%
|27.83%
|Burundi
|103.61
|354.59%
|-
|Colombia
|89.89
|-
|76.77%
|Brazil
|80.97
|-61.93%
|-
|Zambia
|21.59
|66.35%
|-
|Tanzania
|21.07
|2095.21%
|-13.46%
|South Africa
|20.58
|-
|-
|Mongolia
|20.45
|2.25%
|1.73%
|Thailand
|18.33
|3.13%
|-42.63%
|Saudi Arabia
|0.17
|230.00%
|-
|Total
|19331.99
|14.00%
|88.40%
(Wenhua Composite)