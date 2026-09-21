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GACC: China's Aug tin ore and concentrates imports rise 88.40% YoY, breakdown of imports and exports

Published: Sep 21, 2026 09:55

Data from the General Administration of Customs' online query platform showed that China's tin ore and concentrates imports in August 2026 stood at 19,331.99 mt, up 14.00% MoM and up 88.40% YoY.

In August, China imported 7,395.46 mt of tin ore and concentrates from Myanmar, up 61.84% MoM and up 253.55% YoY.

In August, China imported 3,762.79 mt of tin ore and concentrates from the DRC, up 46.49% MoM and up 54.07% YoY.

The following is a breakdown of imports by origin based on data from the GAC website:

Origin Aug 2026 (mt) MoM YoY
Myanmar 7395.46 61.84% 253.55%
DRC 3762.79 46.49% 54.07%
Nigeria 1949.24 33.58% 26.97%
Bolivia 1750.86 - -
Malaysia 1651.75 -45.87% 554.23%
Australia 1427.80 26.50% 8.84%
Laos 209.03 -57.30% -9.44%
Indonesia 203.34 - -27.61%
Venezuela 185.00 16.17% 13.39%
Kyrgyzstan 167.53 -43.98% -9.35%
Rwanda 139.16 -57.06% 40.26%
Vietnam 113.38 -38.51% 27.83%
Burundi 103.61 354.59% -
Colombia 89.89 - 76.77%
Brazil 80.97 -61.93% -
Zambia 21.59 66.35% -
Tanzania 21.07 2095.21% -13.46%
South Africa 20.58 - -
Mongolia 20.45 2.25% 1.73%
Thailand 18.33 3.13% -42.63%
Saudi Arabia 0.17 230.00% -
Total 19331.99 14.00% 88.40%
Source: GAC


　　
　　(Wenhua Composite)

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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