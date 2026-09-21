On September 20, the National Energy Administration released electricity consumption data for August. Total electricity consumption reached 1,033.2 billion kWh, up 1.7% YoY. Peak electricity load hit 1.56 billion kW, an increase of 49.69 million kW from the previous year's maximum load. By sector, primary industry consumed 16.9 billion kWh, up 2.7% YoY; secondary industry consumed 612.4 billion kWh, up 2.4% YoY; and tertiary industry consumed 215.5 billion kWh, up 5.1% YoY. Residential electricity consumption by urban and rural residents was 188.3 billion kWh, down 4.0% YoY.

Emerging electricity demand continued to grow. In August, electricity consumption by battery charging and swapping services and internet data services reached 17.2 billion kWh and 10.2 billion kWh, up 51.2% and 37.9% YoY, respectively. Electricity consumption by high-tech and equipment manufacturing reached 122.2 billion kWh, up 7.2% YoY. From January to August, cumulative national electricity consumption reached 7,173 billion kWh, up 4.3% YoY, with tertiary industry consumption up 7.1% YoY.