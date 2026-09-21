At 09:58 on September 19, the first batch of 101.4 MW units of the Jiangsu Huadian Yangzhou Jiangdu Xiaoji Phase II 300 MW fishery-solar hybrid PV project was connected to the grid, with project progress released on September 20. The project is located in Xiaoji Town, Jiangdu District, Yangzhou City, covering an area of approximately 6,650 mu, with an AC-side installed capacity of 300 MW and a DC-side capacity of approximately 400.01 MWp. It adopts a development approach combining PV power generation with aquaculture, utilizing the upside space for power generation while preserving the water area's aquaculture function.

The project uses 710 W, 715 W, and 725 W monocrystalline silicon bifacial modules and large power inverters, and accommodates both power generation and aquaculture through bracket tilt angles and pond avoidance design. Once fully completed, it is expected to deliver approximately 470 million kWh of clean electricity to the power grid annually. Compared with thermal power generating the same amount of electricity, it can save approximately 152,400 mt of standard coal each year. The project plans to achieve full-capacity grid connection by the end of December 2026, with subsequent work to advance the handover of remaining ponds, collector line construction, steel tower erection, and cable laying.