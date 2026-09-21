GACC: China's Aug refined tin imports up 111.88% YoY, breakdown of import and export data

Data released by the customs statistics online platform showed that China's refined tin imports in August 2026 were 2,746.85 mt, up 21.04% MoM and up 111.88% YoY.
In August, China imported 2,170.81 mt of refined tin from Indonesia, up 23.08% MoM and up 333.17% YoY.
China imported 195 mt of refined tin from Malaysia in August, up 2.52% MoM and up 1,660.56% YoY.
On the export side, China's refined tin exports in August 2026 were 2,202.1 mt, up 26.18% MoM and up 34.30% YoY.
In August, China exported 484.17 mt of refined tin to India, up 22.31% MoM and up 175.85% YoY.
The following is a breakdown of export data compiled from the official website of China's General Administration of Customs:
|Destination
|August 2026 (mt)
|MoM
|YoY
|Hong Kong, China
|513.77
|4,563.90%
|4,347.11%
|India
|484.17
|22.31%
|175.85%
|South Korea
|329.36
|6.18%
|29.07%
|Japan
|284.67
|18.58%
|6.15%
|Vietnam
|181.78
|15.04%
|136.30%
|Thailand
|174.55
|84.79%
|236.75%
|Taiwan, China
|119.69
|40.43%
|-20.31%
|Malaysia
|44.86
|50.89%
|0.27%
|Singapore
|25.85
|-35.70%
|-36.91%
|Poland
|25.02
|-0.02%
|-44.66%
|Netherlands
|14.83
|-94.97%
|-93.66%
|Angola
|2
|-
|-
|Uzbekistan
|0.99
|-
|-51.06%
|South Africa
|0.29
|330.88%
|-
|Lebanon
|0.1
|-
|-
|Egypt
|0.09
|-64.23%
|-
|Tunisia
|0.06
|-
|-
|Total
|2,202.1
|26.18%
|34.30%
(Wenhua Composite)