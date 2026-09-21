GACC: China's Aug refined tin imports up 111.88% YoY, breakdown of import and export data

Data released by the customs statistics online platform showed that China's refined tin imports in August 2026 were 2,746.85 mt, up 21.04% MoM and up 111.88% YoY.

In August, China imported 2,170.81 mt of refined tin from Indonesia, up 23.08% MoM and up 333.17% YoY.

China imported 195 mt of refined tin from Malaysia in August, up 2.52% MoM and up 1,660.56% YoY.

On the export side, China's refined tin exports in August 2026 were 2,202.1 mt, up 26.18% MoM and up 34.30% YoY.

In August, China exported 484.17 mt of refined tin to India, up 22.31% MoM and up 175.85% YoY.

The following is a breakdown of export data compiled from the official website of China's General Administration of Customs:

Destination August 2026 (mt) MoM YoY Hong Kong, China 513.77 4,563.90% 4,347.11% India 484.17 22.31% 175.85% South Korea 329.36 6.18% 29.07% Japan 284.67 18.58% 6.15% Vietnam 181.78 15.04% 136.30% Thailand 174.55 84.79% 236.75% Taiwan, China 119.69 40.43% -20.31% Malaysia 44.86 50.89% 0.27% Singapore 25.85 -35.70% -36.91% Poland 25.02 -0.02% -44.66% Netherlands 14.83 -94.97% -93.66% Angola 2 - - Uzbekistan 0.99 - -51.06% South Africa 0.29 330.88% - Lebanon 0.1 - - Egypt 0.09 -64.23% - Tunisia 0.06 - - Total 2,202.1 26.18% 34.30%

Source: General Administration of Customs





(Wenhua Composite)