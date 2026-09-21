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GACC: China's Aug refined tin imports up 111.88% YoY, breakdown of import and export data

Published: Sep 21, 2026 09:52

Data released by the customs statistics online platform showed that China's refined tin imports in August 2026 were 2,746.85 mt, up 21.04% MoM and up 111.88% YoY.

In August, China imported 2,170.81 mt of refined tin from Indonesia, up 23.08% MoM and up 333.17% YoY.

China imported 195 mt of refined tin from Malaysia in August, up 2.52% MoM and up 1,660.56% YoY.

On the export side, China's refined tin exports in August 2026 were 2,202.1 mt, up 26.18% MoM and up 34.30% YoY.

In August, China exported 484.17 mt of refined tin to India, up 22.31% MoM and up 175.85% YoY.

The following is a breakdown of export data compiled from the official website of China's General Administration of Customs:

Destination August 2026 (mt) MoM YoY
Hong Kong, China 513.77 4,563.90% 4,347.11%
India 484.17 22.31% 175.85%
South Korea 329.36 6.18% 29.07%
Japan 284.67 18.58% 6.15%
Vietnam 181.78 15.04% 136.30%
Thailand 174.55 84.79% 236.75%
Taiwan, China 119.69 40.43% -20.31%
Malaysia 44.86 50.89% 0.27%
Singapore 25.85 -35.70% -36.91%
Poland 25.02 -0.02% -44.66%
Netherlands 14.83 -94.97% -93.66%
Angola 2 - -
Uzbekistan 0.99 - -51.06%
South Africa 0.29 330.88% -
Lebanon 0.1 - -
Egypt 0.09 -64.23% -
Tunisia 0.06 - -
Total 2,202.1 26.18% 34.30%
Source: General Administration of Customs


　　
　　(Wenhua Composite)

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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