logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[New housing provident fund policies implemented across various regions]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 09:48
Since the beginning of this year, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hainan, and many other provinces and cities across the country have intensively introduced optimized and adjusted housing provident fund policies. According to incomplete statistics from the China Index Academy, as of now, more than 850 real estate market policies have been optimized and adjusted across various regions, with housing provident fund policies being the most frequently adjusted area, totaling over 440 adjustments.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
28 mins ago
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
Read More
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
28 mins ago
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
37 mins ago
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
Read More
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
[Turkey] Turkish flat steel producers raised their offers across the board this week. Catalyzed by expectations of further price hikes from mills, buyers have significantly accelerated their pace of locking in orders. On the export front, Turkish hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices increased by 15 USD/tonne to 615 USD/tonne FOB, with several batches totaling 25,000 tonnes successfully sold to Southern European buyers, and an additional 30,000 tonnes still under negotiation. Domestically, local HRC ex-works prices jumped by 20 USD/tonne to 620 USD/tonne EXW. Although overall end-user demand remains subdued and the current rally is primarily driven by supply-side tightening and raw material cost support, market expectations of continued mill price pushes have effectively stimulated downstream procurement sentiment. On the import side, HRC CFR prices edged down by 3 USD/tonne to 547 USD/tonne CFR, with some Chinese cargoes transacting below the 550 USD/tonne CFR mark. Despite a large influx of low-priced materials flowing into Turkey, potential shipping delay risks continue to deter some seaborne buyers from placing orders.
37 mins ago
Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Oven Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable Procurement Tender
42 mins ago
Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Oven Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable Procurement Tender
Read More
Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Oven Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable Procurement Tender
Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Oven Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable Procurement Tender
42 mins ago
Related News
news
Tender for Procurement of Cables and Other Materials for the Chaoyang Steel Safety Standardization Upgrade Project
Sep 21, 2026 14:00
news
[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close
Sep 21, 2026 13:51
news
Ansteel Bayuquan Steelmaking Department Baking Oven Energy-Saving Renovation Project Cable Procurement Tender
Sep 21, 2026 13:46
news
[EU Draft Rules Could Restrict Ferrous Scrap Exports to India from May 2027]
Sep 21, 2026 13:32