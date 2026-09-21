[SMM Steel] Turkish HRC Volumes and Prices Rise: Mill Hikes Lift Export Benchmarks as Southern Europe Deals Close

[Turkey] Turkish flat steel producers raised their offers across the board this week. Catalyzed by expectations of further price hikes from mills, buyers have significantly accelerated their pace of locking in orders. On the export front, Turkish hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices increased by 15 USD/tonne to 615 USD/tonne FOB, with several batches totaling 25,000 tonnes successfully sold to Southern European buyers, and an additional 30,000 tonnes still under negotiation. Domestically, local HRC ex-works prices jumped by 20 USD/tonne to 620 USD/tonne EXW. Although overall end-user demand remains subdued and the current rally is primarily driven by supply-side tightening and raw material cost support, market expectations of continued mill price pushes have effectively stimulated downstream procurement sentiment. On the import side, HRC CFR prices edged down by 3 USD/tonne to 547 USD/tonne CFR, with some Chinese cargoes transacting below the 550 USD/tonne CFR mark. Despite a large influx of low-priced materials flowing into Turkey, potential shipping delay risks continue to deter some seaborne buyers from placing orders.