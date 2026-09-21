logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SHFE tin closed at 408,770 yuan in the night session, up 0.84%; the 410,000 yuan/mt threshold awaits validation [SMM Tin Morning Update]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 09:00
[SMM Tin Morning Update: SHFE tin closed at 408,770 yuan in the night session, up 0.84%; the 410,000 yuan/mt mark awaits validation

SMM Tin Morning Brief | SHFE tin closed at 408,770 in night session, up 0.84%; the 410,000 yuan/mt level awaits confirmation — Monday, September 21, 2026

[Futures] Overnight LME tin settled at $53,460/mt (+460, +0.87% vs. prior settlement of 53,000), touching a weekly high of 53,820 and a low of 51,210, with a weekly cumulative gain of +0.49% and a weekly average price of $52,615; the most-traded SHFE tin contract closed at 408,770 yuan/mt in the September 18 night session (+3,410, +0.84%), opening at 407,490, with a high of 409,510 and a low of 406,400. Night session volume was 42,381 lots and open interest stood at 27,267 lots (down 641 lots on the day). The top 7 longs and shorts on the leaderboard reduced positions by 1,931 and 1,782 lots, respectively — shorts cut positions by less than longs, with bears driving the market on a strong note.

[Macro] The US Fed raised rates by 25bp to 3.75-4.00% on September 17, with the negative news now priced in. The 10-year US Treasury yield hit 5.041%, the highest since July 2007, and the US dollar index climbed above the 100 mark. On September 18, Saudi Arabia proposed a two-week ceasefire to the Houthis via Oman, sending WTI back below $100 as the geopolitical premium unwound and risk appetite staged a phased recovery.

[Fundamentals] LME tin inventory stood at 4,855 mt (-110), with cancelled warrants at 1,130 mt, a relatively high 23.27% share, indicating tight spot supply outside China. SHFE inventory fell for a consecutive period to 4,979 mt (-242). Production resumptions at Wa State in Myanmar reached 40-50%, and Indonesia's Timah exported 4,564 mt in August (+52% MoM), keeping the ore market in a tight balance. The July solder operating rate of 72.8% was on the low side for the same period over the past five years, with the September peak season delivering weaker-than-expected results and downstream users mainly making just-in-time procurement. On September 17, the US issued a preliminary anti-dumping ruling of 136.52% on Chinese tinplate, marginally tightening export expectations for the longer term.

[Summary] The most-traded SHFE tin contract is expected to consolidate on a strong note within the 405,000-410,000 yuan/mt range today, with attention on whether prices can hold above 410,000 and on changes in China's social inventory.

[Data source statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice. The information provided is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct advice for investment research decisions. Clients should make decisions prudently and should not use this as a substitute for their own independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are not related to Shanghai Metals Market.]

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Market view: The global smartphone market will shrink by 12% in 2026, with the market structure tilting toward higher price segments]
7 mins ago
[Market view: The global smartphone market will shrink by 12% in 2026, with the market structure tilting toward higher price segments]
Read More
[Market view: The global smartphone market will shrink by 12% in 2026, with the market structure tilting toward higher price segments]
[Market view: The global smartphone market will shrink by 12% in 2026, with the market structure tilting toward higher price segments]
Omdia's latest research shows that the global smartphone market is expected to shrink by 12% in 2026, but the total market value will increase by 12% to $651.6 billion. The market will tilt toward high-end products: the share of smartphones under $200 will drop significantly, while the share of high-end smartphones above $800 will rise to 28.4%.
7 mins ago
[SMM Tin News] US Makes Preliminary Anti-dumping Determination on Tinplate
12 mins ago
[SMM Tin News] US Makes Preliminary Anti-dumping Determination on Tinplate
Read More
[SMM Tin News] US Makes Preliminary Anti-dumping Determination on Tinplate
[SMM Tin News] US Makes Preliminary Anti-dumping Determination on Tinplate
On September 17, 2026, the US Department of Commerce issued a notice announcing its preliminary affirmative determination in the antidumping duty investigation on tinplate imported from China, preliminarily finding a dumping margin of 136.52% for Chinese exporters/producers (adjusted to 130.17% after offsetting subsidies as the cash deposit rate). Because the enterprises involved failed to respond to the investigation, the US reached its determination using adverse facts available. The products subject to this investigation are primarily classified under US HS codes 7210.11.0000, 7210.12.0000, 7210.50.0020, 7210.50.0090, 7212.10.0000, 7212.50.0000, 7225.99.0090, and 7226.99.0180.
12 mins ago
Macro tightening aftershocks and fundamental support factors intertwine, the most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates [SMM Tin Midday Review]
2 hours ago
Macro tightening aftershocks and fundamental support factors intertwine, the most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates [SMM Tin Midday Review]
Read More
Macro tightening aftershocks and fundamental support factors intertwine, the most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates [SMM Tin Midday Review]
Macro tightening aftershocks and fundamental support factors intertwine, the most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates [SMM Tin Midday Review]
[SMM Tin Midday Review: Macro Tightening Ripples Weigh Against Fundamental Support, the Most-Traded SHFE Tin Contract Consolidates]
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[Market view: The global smartphone market will shrink by 12% in 2026, with the market structure tilting toward higher price segments]
Sep 21, 2026 14:37
news
[SMM Tin News] US Makes Preliminary Anti-dumping Determination on Tinplate
Sep 21, 2026 14:31
news
Macro tightening aftershocks and fundamental support factors intertwine, the most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates [SMM Tin Midday Review]
Sep 21, 2026 12:34
news
GACC: China's Aug tin ore and concentrates imports rise 88.40% YoY, breakdown of imports and exports
Sep 21, 2026 09:55
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here