On September 11, Hongqiao Holdings announced that it plans to acquire 100% equity stakes in Yunnan Hongqiao New Energy Co., Ltd. and Yunnan Weiqiao Xinchuang Science and Technology Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. through its subsidiary Yunnan Hongqiao New Materials Co., Ltd., for a total cash consideration of RMB 2.05 billion.

The transaction constitutes a related-party transaction: the seller of the Yunnan Hongqiao New Energy stake is Shandong Hongqiao, the company's indirect controlling shareholder, which also directly holds 2% of the company's shares; the seller of the Yunnan Xinhе stake is Binzhou Public Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group controlled by the company's actual controller. Upon completion, the target companies will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company and be consolidated into its financial statements.