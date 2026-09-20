[SMM Flash] Sulphuric acid prices in some regions dropping below 1,000 yuan/mt

Since 10 July, SMM Chinese sulfuric acid price index from Copper smelters has declined for 11 consecutive weeks on a weekly basis. This weekend, sulphuric acid prices were further reduced in some regions, with the ex-works price of 98% smelting acid falling below 1,000 yuan/mt. However, demand from the fertiliser industry has yet to show any clear improvement, and there are no signs that exports of sulphuric acid and phosphate fertiliser can be restarted, leaving the market dominated by a strong wait-and-see sentiment.