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[Li-battery: Do-Fluoride to Inject RMB 210mn into Guangxi Ningfu for 20GWh Battery Project]

Published: Sep 20, 2026 18:06
Do-Fluoride announced on Sep 18 it plans to borrow up to RMB 210 million via a policy-backed financing instrument and subscribe RMB 210 million of new registered capital in subsidiary Guangxi Ningfu New Energy, lifting its stake from 77.45% to 78.54%. The funds will serve as capital for Ningfu's third plant, a 20GWh lithium battery project. Ningfu posted revenue of RMB 2.49 billion and net profit of RMB 121 million in H1 2026.

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