Guibao Technology Subsidiary Completes 100 Million Yuan Capital Increase to Accelerate Implementation of Silicon Carbon Anode and Other Projects

Recently, Guibao Technology (300019) announced that the company has completed a capital increase of 100 million yuan to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guibao (Meishan) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Guibao New Energy"), and has completed the relevant industrial and commercial change registration procedures, obtaining the renewed Business License issued by the Market Supervision Administration of Pengshan District, Meishan City, Sichuan Province.