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China's Aluminum Fluoride Exports Up 14.86% MoM in Aug 2026, Prices Rise 15.5% YoY

Published: Sep 20, 2026 18:02
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Flash] According to customs data, China's aluminum fluoride exports in August 2026 reached 11,919.432 mt, up 14.86% MoM but down 7.70% YoY. In terms of prices, the average export price of aluminum fluoride in August reached $1,625/mt, up 15.5% YoY but down 4.3% MoM. The industry's overall export performance was strong in January-August 2026, with cumulative aluminum fluoride exports reaching 105,852.4 mt, a significant YoY increase of 21.62%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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