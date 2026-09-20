China's Aluminum Wire Exports Down 24.77% MoM but Surge 246.4% YoY in August 2026
Data shows that China's aluminum wire exports totaled 77,300 mt in August 2026, down 24.77% MoM but up 246.4% YoY. From January to August 2026, China's aluminum wire exports totaled 463,600 mt, up 164.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Of this, exports of other non-insulated aluminum stranded wire, cables, braids and similar products totaled 61,200 mt, down 27.61% MoM, accounting for 79.18% of total exports; exports of non-insulated steel-cored aluminum stranded wire, cables, braids and similar products totaled 16,100 mt, down 11.58% MoM, accounting for 20.82% of total exports.