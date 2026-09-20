[Total Electricity Consumption in August Exceeds 1 Trillion kWh Again]
In August 2026, total electricity consumption exceeded 1 trillion kWh again, reaching 1,033.2 billion kWh, up 1.7% YoY. The electricity load hit a record high of 1.56 billion kW, 49.69 million kW higher than the previous year's peak load, with 7 days exceeding the previous year's peak load. By sector, primary industry electricity consumption was 16.9 billion kWh, up 2.7% YoY. Secondary industry electricity consumption was 612.4 billion kWh, up 2.4% YoY, of which industrial electricity consumption was 606.5 billion kWh, up 2.7% YoY. Electricity consumption in high-tech and equipment manufacturing maintained rapid growth momentum, reaching 122.2 billion kWh, up 7.2% YoY.