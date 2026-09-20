[Domestic Iron Ore Concentrates Briefing] China's iron ore concentrates prices are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

China ore prices diverged this week. Hebei iron ore concentrates prices fell by 10-20 yuan/mt, while prices in Liaoning remained relatively stable. Overall iron ore concentrates resources were relatively tight, providing some support to local prices. On the demand side, steel mills' losses deepened, and their demand for iron ore concentrates was mainly based on purchasing as needed. Overall, the desire to bargain down prices was relatively strong, and sellers and buyers in the market were in a standoff. However, on balance, the buyer's market was relatively strong at present, and it is estimated that local iron ore concentrates prices may consolidate on a subdued note in the short term. [SMM Steel]