[Domestic Iron Ore Concentrates Briefing] China's iron ore concentrates prices are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

[China State Construction: Total value of new contracts from January to August 2026 down 0.3% YoY]

China State Construction announced that the total value of new contracts from January to August 2026 was 2,872.4 billion yuan, down 0.3% YoY. New contracts in the construction business totaled 2,659.4 billion yuan, down 0.2% YoY, of which building construction accounted for 1,823.8 billion yuan, up 3.6% YoY, infrastructure accounted for 827.7 billion yuan, down 7.6% YoY, and overseas operations accounted for 210.6 billion yuan, up 57.4% YoY. Contracted sales in the real estate business totaled 212.9 billion yuan, down 1.2% YoY.