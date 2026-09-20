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[Domestic Iron Ore Concentrates Briefing] China's iron ore concentrates prices are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Published: Sep 20, 2026 17:18
Domestic ore prices diverged this week; iron ore concentrate prices in Hebei fell by 10-20 yuan/mt, while prices in Liaoning remained relatively stable. Overall, iron ore concentrate resources were relatively tight, providing some support to local prices. On the demand side, steel mills saw deepening losses and mainly purchased iron ore concentrates as needed, with a relatively strong desire to bargain down prices.

China ore prices diverged this week. Hebei iron ore concentrates prices fell by 10-20 yuan/mt, while prices in Liaoning remained relatively stable. Overall iron ore concentrates resources were relatively tight, providing some support to local prices. On the demand side, steel mills' losses deepened, and their demand for iron ore concentrates was mainly based on purchasing as needed. Overall, the desire to bargain down prices was relatively strong, and sellers and buyers in the market were in a standoff. However, on balance, the buyer's market was relatively strong at present, and it is estimated that local iron ore concentrates prices may consolidate on a subdued note in the short term. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[Domestic Iron Ore Concentrates Briefing] China's iron ore concentrates prices are likely to consolidate on a subdued note - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)