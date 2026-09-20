Guibao Technology Subsidiary Completes 100 Million Yuan Capital Increase to Accelerate Implementation of Silicon Carbon Anode and Other Projects

Recently, Guibao Science & Technology (300019) announced that the company has completed a capital increase of RMB 100 million to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guibao (Meishan) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Guibao New Energy"), and has completed the relevant industrial and commercial registration procedures, obtaining the renewed Business License issued by the Pengshan District Market Supervision Administration of Meishan City, Sichuan Province.

It is reported that, in order to expand its new energy business segment, Guibao Science & Technology previously established the wholly-owned subsidiary Guibao New Energy in the Sichuan Pengshan Economic Development Zone to construct a 50,000 mt/year silicon carbon anode material and specialty adhesive project for lithium batteries, with a planned total investment of RMB 560 million.

In August, Guibao Science & Technology announced that, in order to promote the smooth implementation of the 50,000 mt/year silicon carbon anode material and specialty adhesive project for lithium batteries and further meet the construction and strategic development needs of Guibao New Energy, the company intends to use its own funds of RMB 100 million to increase capital in Guibao New Energy. After the completion of this capital increase, the registered capital of Guibao New Energy will increase from RMB 100 million to RMB 200 million, and the company will still hold 100% equity in Guibao New Energy.

According to public information, Guibao Science & Technology focuses on the R&D, production, and sales of high-end silicone sealants and other new materials. Through years of technological innovation, investment and mergers and acquisitions, and capacity building, the company has expanded its business layout and built a rich product system that includes high-end silicone sealants, hot melt adhesives, silane coupling agents, and silicon carbon anodes, with business areas covering construction, decoration, airport roads and bridges, PV, lithium batteries, electronics and electrical appliances, automobile manufacturing, 5G communications, and many other industries.

The business scope of Guibao New Energy covers the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of electronic specialty materials, batteries, graphite and carbon products, various non-hazardous synthetic materials, and specialty chemicals.

On August 11, Guibao Science & Technology disclosed on an investor Q&A platform that the company's "50,000 mt/year silicon carbon anode material and specialty adhesive project for lithium batteries" is currently under stable construction as planned. It has already put into operation a 3,000 mt/year silicon carbon anode production line for lithium batteries, a 10,000 mt/year silicone adhesive production line for power batteries, and a 5,000 mt/year polyurethane sealant production line. In 2026, it will complete and put into use a 7,000 mt/year silicon carbon anode production line for lithium batteries, a 5,000 mt/year polyurethane sealant production line, and a 5,000 mt/year silicone adhesive production line for power batteries, with the remaining capacity to be gradually put into production according to plan.