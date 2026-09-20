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Tungsten Flash News

Published: Sep 20, 2026 16:58
Source: SMM

SMM, 20 Sep: A tungsten enterprise in Chongyi released its long-term purchasing quotes for the second half of September:

1. 55% Wolframite Concentrate: CNY 400,000 per standard ton

2. 55% Scheelite Concentrate: CNY 399,000 per standard ton

The long-term mine price was cut by CNY 13,000 per standard ton compared with the first half of the month.

3.Ammonium Paratungstate (APT, National Standard Grade Zero): CNY 580,000 per ton.

The long-term APT price was reduced by CNY 20,000 per ton month-on-month (vs first half).

Note: All prices are inclusive of 13% VAT.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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