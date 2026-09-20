SMM, 20 Sep: A tungsten enterprise in Chongyi released its long-term purchasing quotes for the second half of September:

1. 55% Wolframite Concentrate: CNY 400,000 per standard ton

2. 55% Scheelite Concentrate: CNY 399,000 per standard ton

The long-term mine price was cut by CNY 13,000 per standard ton compared with the first half of the month.

3.Ammonium Paratungstate (APT, National Standard Grade Zero): CNY 580,000 per ton.

The long-term APT price was reduced by CNY 20,000 per ton month-on-month (vs first half).

Note: All prices are inclusive of 13% VAT.