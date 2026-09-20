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Strong Supply and Demand, Iron Ore Prices Continue to Move Sideways [SMM Iron Ore Daily Review]

Published: Sep 20, 2026 16:54

Iron ore had no futures guidance today. Spot prices were stable from the previous day, with traders quoting in line with the market; a few steel mills made inquiries, and overall spot transactions were almost nil.
As of now, most steel mills have not completed pre-holiday stockpiling, and restocking demand remains next week, providing some support for ore prices. Given the growth in earlier shipments, port arrivals are expected to rebound this week. With both supply and demand strengthening, ore prices are likely to continue moving sideways.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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With no futures guidance today, spot prices mostly remained stable. In terms of supply, new maintenance for hot rolling was limited, and overall production continued to increase. Rolling line maintenance next week is expected to decline WoW, leaving hot coil supply pressure relatively loose. On the demand side, with no futures trading today, the spot market was relatively stable, with no significant purchasing demand released, and pre-holiday restocking remained sluggish. From the raw material side, pre-holiday restocking is nearing its end, and short-term hot metal rigid demand remains resilient. The probability of raw material prices breaking downward before the holiday is relatively small, but there may be negative feedback risks after the holiday. Looking ahead, after the September 17 thermal coal supply guarantee news was released, the specific implementation still needs to be observed after November. Next week's market focus will be on the release of pre-holiday restocking demand both domestically and internationally. In summary, the most-traded hot coil contract may have some room for a rebound next week.
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