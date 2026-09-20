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[SMM Analysis] Detailed Data on China's Sulphuric Acid Production in August

Published: Sep 20, 2026 16:38
Source: SMM
NBS data shows that China's sulphuric acid (100% equivalent) production in August was 7.984 million mt, down 308,000 mt from 7.676 million mt in July, a YoY decline of 15.5%. The cumulative production of sulphuric acid (100% equivalent) in 2026 was 68.141 million mt, a cumulative YoY decline of 4.6%.

NBS data shows that national sulphuric acid (100% equivalent) production in August was 7.984 million mt, up 4.0% MoM, the first MoM rebound since March; however, the YoY decline widened to -15.5%, the deepest this year. Cumulative production in January-August was 68.141 million mt, a cumulative YoY decline of 4.6%, with the cumulative growth rate declining for four consecutive months and the decline widening each month.

The top five regions by production were Yunnan province (1.1927 million mt), Anhui province (698,700 mt), Shandong province (680,600 mt), Henan province (570,200 mt), and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (568,800 mt).

Provincial production details are shown in the chart:

China's Monthly Sulphuric Acid Production and YoY Change

China Sulphuric Acid Production Data by Province in August

China Sulphuric Acid Production Regional Structure

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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