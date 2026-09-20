[SMM Analysis] Detailed Data on China's Sulphuric Acid Production in August

NBS data shows that national sulphuric acid (100% equivalent) production in August was 7.984 million mt, up 4.0% MoM, the first MoM rebound since March; however, the YoY decline widened to -15.5%, the deepest this year. Cumulative production in January-August was 68.141 million mt, a cumulative YoY decline of 4.6%, with the cumulative growth rate declining for four consecutive months and the decline widening each month.



The top five regions by production were Yunnan province (1.1927 million mt), Anhui province (698,700 mt), Shandong province (680,600 mt), Henan province (570,200 mt), and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (568,800 mt).



Provincial production details are shown in the chart:

China's Monthly Sulphuric Acid Production and YoY Change

China Sulphuric Acid Production Data by Province in August