Fuling Launches Pilot for Efficient Aluminum Scrap Inspection, Reducing Costs and Time

On September 8, a shipment of 124.6 mt of imported aluminum scrap arrived at the customs supervision site at Huangqi Port in Fuling, Chongqing, marking the official launch of the pilot program for optimized inspection and supervision of imported secondary aluminum in Fuling. Fuling thus became the second district or county in Chongqing to implement the pilot, after Yongchuan. As the pilot enterprise, Jiantao Aluminum, a core secondary aluminum industry leader in south-west China, has an annual capacity of 600,000 mt. With the pilot in place, the enterprise no longer needs to unpack and store containers at coastal ports; raw materials can be shipped directly to Fuling for inspection, effectively reducing logistics and warehousing costs and shortening customs clearance time. According to the enterprise's comprehensive calculations, each mt of raw material saves 200 yuan.