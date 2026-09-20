logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Air Conditioner Factories Reduce Production Amid Weakening Domestic Demand and Adverse Weather

Published: Sep 20, 2026 16:20
According to ChinaIOL, in August, air conditioner assembly and upstream compressor factories took turns shutting down for equipment maintenance, with production undergoing planned reductions to varying degrees. On the sales side, although orders in some export market regions were growing, the domestic sales market saw summer come to an end, accompanied by adverse weather such as typhoons and rainfall in east China and south China, weakening end-use demand. Combined with destocking pressure, factory shipments declined significantly.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Ventec Invests $47.3M in Kunshan Factory Expansion for CCL Production Boost
1 hour ago
Ventec Invests $47.3M in Kunshan Factory Expansion for CCL Production Boost
Read More
Ventec Invests $47.3M in Kunshan Factory Expansion for CCL Production Boost
Ventec Invests $47.3M in Kunshan Factory Expansion for CCL Production Boost
Taiwan copper-clad laminate (CCL) maker Ventec International Group (6672.TW) approved on September 17 a NT$1.5 billion (approximately US$47.3 million) expansion budget to lease and upgrade an idle factory in Kunshan, Jiangsu, deploying two automated lines targeting monthly capacity of 500,000 CCL sheets and 2.4 million meters of prepreg. The 20,000 square meter site sits next to the company's existing operations and benefits from existing environmental permits, allowing mass production roughly one year earlier than a greenfield project. Planned spending is about RMB 41.76 million for building upgrades and RMB 246 million for machinery and equipment. The product mix covers M6 high-speed materials ramping up, with M7/M8/M9 grades under qualification with international server and optical-module customers. Ventec reported record August consolidated revenue of NT$810 million, up 133.2% year on year, with the first eight months up 53.6%. The Kunshan plant will complement the company's Thailand facility and serve AI servers, high-speed switches, optical modules and automotive electronics, lifting demand for upstream copper foil and electrolytic copper foil.
1 hour ago
Copper Scrap Market Sees Sharp Adjustments as Prices Fall, Supply Constraints Persist
1 hour ago
Copper Scrap Market Sees Sharp Adjustments as Prices Fall, Supply Constraints Persist
Read More
Copper Scrap Market Sees Sharp Adjustments as Prices Fall, Supply Constraints Persist
Copper Scrap Market Sees Sharp Adjustments as Prices Fall, Supply Constraints Persist
This week (Sep 14-Sep 17), the copper scrap market underwent sharp adjustments after copper prices pulled back significantly from last week's high above 112,000 yuan/mt, bottoming out at 108,370 yuan/mt by the weekend. The most-traded SHFE copper contract continued to slide from 108,240 yuan/mt at the start of the week to an intraweek low of 107,320 yuan/mt.
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Detailed Data on China's Sulphuric Acid Production in August
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Detailed Data on China's Sulphuric Acid Production in August
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Detailed Data on China's Sulphuric Acid Production in August
[SMM Analysis] Detailed Data on China's Sulphuric Acid Production in August
NBS data shows that China's sulphuric acid (100% equivalent) production in August was 7.984 million mt, down 308,000 mt from 7.676 million mt in July, a YoY decline of 15.5%. The cumulative production of sulphuric acid (100% equivalent) in 2026 was 68.141 million mt, a cumulative YoY decline of 4.6%.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Ventec Invests $47.3M in Kunshan Factory Expansion for CCL Production Boost
Sep 20, 2026 18:14
news
Copper Scrap Market Sees Sharp Adjustments as Prices Fall, Supply Constraints Persist
Sep 20, 2026 17:40
news
[SMM Analysis] Detailed Data on China's Sulphuric Acid Production in August
Sep 20, 2026 16:38
news
Copper Wire Rod Exports Remain Weak in August, High Copper Prices and Premiums Suppress Overseas Demand [SMM Analysis]
Sep 20, 2026 16:23