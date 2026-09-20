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August copper scrap raw material imports fell nearly 20% MoM, with rigid demand supporting the import floor

Published: Sep 20, 2026 16:11
Source: SMM

According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs, China's copper scrap imports edged down in August 2026, with imports of copper scrap and shredded copper scrap at 177,400 mt in physical content, down 19.04% MoM and down 1.05% YoY. Cumulative imports in January-August 2026 reached 1.638 million mt in physical content, up 8.14% YoY. (HS code: 74040000)

By source structure, China's copper scrap import sources in August largely maintained the existing pattern, with Thailand and Japan remaining firmly in the top two spots as the most core raw material supply sources for the domestic market.

Thailand: Copper scrap imports from Thailand in August were 30,100 mt in physical content, accounting for 16.97% of total monthly imports, up 0.26% YoY and down 18.00% MoM. Thailand remained China's largest source of copper scrap, holding roughly flat with a slight increase YoY.

Japan: Imports from Japan in August were 27,100 mt in physical content, accounting for 15.3%, down 23.43% YoY and down 22.89% MoM. Imports retreated from highs but remained firmly in second place as a supply source.

Spain: Imports from Spain in August were 11,400 mt in physical content, accounting for 6.44%, up 20.10% YoY and down 4.00% MoM. European supply continued to maintain a relatively high volume.

Imports from Taiwan, China were 7,900 mt in physical content, accounting for 4.47%, up 12.20% YoY and down 7.99% MoM. Imports from the UK were 7,400 mt in physical content, accounting for 4.16%, down 7.83% YoY and down 30.47% MoM. Imports from Canada were 7,100 mt in physical content, accounting for 4.03%, up 5.49% YoY and down 26.73% MoM.

By region, Southeast Asia remained the most important supply segment for China's copper scrap, with Thai supply holding stable. Imports from multiple European countries generally pulled back MoM, but Spain maintained high YoY growth, and Europe's contribution as a source of incremental supply remained intact. Other countries showed notable divergence, with some smaller suppliers swinging wildly. For example, Lithuania and Oman posted significant YoY increases, and Algeria and Kenya saw substantial YoY growth, but their overall bases remained low, limiting the impact on total imports.

Demand side, China's secondary copper smelters still have rigid demand for compliant raw materials, but weak downstream end-use consumption is weighing on enterprises' purchasing enthusiasm. August imports pulled back notably MoM, partly because the high base in July was followed by a slowdown in shipment pace from outside China, with major source countries such as Thailand, Japan, the UK, and Canada all posting MoM declines; on the other hand, international copper prices fluctuated at highs, the import window remained weak, and traders were cautious in purchasing, mostly buying on a need-to basis.

Looking ahead, SMM believes that secondary copper raw material imports in September are expected to consolidate. The structural shortage of compliant secondary copper raw materials in China persists, and smelters' rigid demand underpins the import floor; the diversification of overseas supply sources continues, with shipments from Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and other regions remaining steady. However, constrained by poor import profitability and sluggish downstream end-use demand, imports are unlikely to shot up sharply again, and the overall trend is expected to move sideways. (Below is the country-by-country breakdown of secondary copper raw material imports in August.)

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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