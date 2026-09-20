According to China Customs data, in August 2026 China's spodumene imports reached 906,600 physical tonnes, up about 22.6% month-on-month from 739,300 tonnes in July, equivalent to about 76,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The LCE volume rose about 18% month-on-month from 64,200 tonnes LCE the previous month.

By source country, major suppliers showed divergent performance: imports from Australia were 326,400 tonnes, down about 5.4% month-on-month, remaining the largest source and accounting for about 36%; imports from South Africa were 222,900 tonnes, up about 104.5% month-on-month, jumping to become the second-largest source; imports from Nigeria were 135,500 tonnes, up about 29.4% month-on-month; imports from Zimbabwe were 74,600 tonnes, surging about 245% month-on-month, with arrival volumes largely in line with expectations due to transport disruptions. Imports from Mali were 64,700 tonnes, up about 68.9% month-on-month; imports from Brazil were 62,000 tonnes, falling sharply by about 46.6% month-on-month, as the earlier concentrated arrival pace of low-grade ore fines slowed. In addition, imports from Canada were about 16,700 tonnes, while sporadic arrivals of smaller volumes came from the UAE, Mozambique, Rwanda, and other places.

Overall, although August spodumene imports in physical tonnes hit another new high, because the share of low-grade raw ore was relatively high, the actual incremental lithium salt supply that could be converted from imported ore was relatively moderate.