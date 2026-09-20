China's cobalt metal imports stood at around 1,011 mt in August 2026, down 4% MoM but up 134% YoY. By origin, the top three sources were Russia, Indonesia, and Madagascar, with imports of 325 mt, 321 mt, and 51 mt respectively. The price spread between domestic and overseas cobalt metal remained wide in August. However, as some brands of cobalt metal are tied to long-term contracts or operational requirements, material still needed to be shipped to China, which kept imports largely stable without a notable decline. In terms of average import price, China's cobalt metal import average price was $51,752/mt in August 2026, down 12.72% MoM. Cumulative imports in January-August 2026 totaled 9,775 mt, up 115% YoY.

On the export side, China's cobalt metal exports were around 486 mt in August 2026, up 55% MoM and up 18% YoY. By destination, the top three were the Netherlands, the US, and India, with exports of 176 mt, 130 mt, and 51 mt respectively. The average export price of cobalt metal was $54,499/mt in August 2026, down 3.55% MoM. Cumulative exports in January-August 2026 totaled 3,462 mt, down 73% YoY.