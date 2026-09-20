【SMM Analysis】August Flake Graphite Export Landscape Diverges: South Korea Rises to Become the Largest Market

In August 2026, China's flake graphite imports reached 9,368 tonnes, up 62% MoM and up 425% YoY.

In August 2026, on the export side, monthly exports stood at 6,360 tonnes, down 14% MoM and down 2% YoY.

From the perspective of export destination structure, the market landscape showed significant divergence. Among the growth drivers, South Korea increased by 523,000 tonnes MoM (1.033 million → 1.556 million tonnes, +51%), rising to become the largest export market; Japan grew 85%; Spain surged 540% but from a low base; Iran grew 87%; and Vietnam increased by 37,000 tonnes. Among the main drags, Germany fell by 966,000 tonnes MoM (-61%); the United States declined 32% MoM; Türkiye dropped 74% MoM; and Russia decreased by 48,000 tonnes.