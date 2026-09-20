Imports:

Data from the General Administration of Customs shows domestic primary aluminum imports were approximately 186,000 tonnes in August 2026, up 0.2% MoM and down 14.6% YoY. For Jan-Aug 2026, cumulative domestic primary aluminum imports stood at roughly 1.66 million tonnes, falling 3.4% YoY.

Exports:

Per customs statistics, domestic primary aluminum exports reached about 22,000 tonnes in August 2026, down 30.7% MoM and 14.7% YoY. Cumulative exports over Jan-Aug 2026 were around 168,000 tonnes, rising approximately 9.3% YoY.

Net Imports:

Domestic net imports of primary aluminum came in at 164,000 tonnes in August 2026, an increase of 6.5% MoM and a decline of 14.6% YoY. The cumulative net imports for Jan-Aug 2026 were about 1.49 million tonnes, down 4.7% YoY.