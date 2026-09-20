【Aluminum Flash News – Bauxite Imports in August】

According to the General Administration of Customs, domestic bauxite imports stood at 15.451 million tonnes in August 2026, down 18.9% month-on-month. For Jan-Aug 2026, cumulative domestic bauxite imports reached 155.57 million tonnes, rising 9.7% year-on-year.

In August 2026, domestic imports of Guinean bauxite were 11.551 million tonnes, dropping 22.4% month-on-month and 6.3% year-on-year. The cumulative domestic imports of Guinean bauxite from January to August 2026 amounted to 124.839 million tonnes, up 15.7% year-on-year.

(Customs HS Code: 26060000)