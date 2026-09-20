【SMM Analysis】Artificial Graphite Exports Up 17.9% MoM in August, with Europe as the Largest Growth Engine

In August 2026, China's artificial graphite imports reached 637 tonnes, down 18.3% month-on-month and down 7.2% year-on-year. In terms of import prices, in August 2026, China's average import price of artificial graphite was 80,201 yuan/tonne, up 22.0% month-on-month and up 27.8% year-on-year.

In August 2026, China's artificial graphite exports reached 57,867 tonnes, up 17.9% month-on-month and up 3.1% year-on-year. In terms of export prices, in August 2026, China's average export price of artificial graphite was 8,224 yuan/tonne, down 10.9% month-on-month and down 4.0% year-on-year.

In August 2026, China's artificial graphite exports reached 57,867 tonnes, up 17.9% month-on-month and up 3.1% year-on-year. In terms of export prices, in August 2026, China's average export price of artificial graphite was 8,224 yuan/tonne, down 10.9% month-on-month and down 4.0% year-on-year.