In August 2026, China's imports of cobalt hydrometallurgical intermediate products totaled approximately 7,876 physical tonnes, down 51% MoM but up 50% YoY. Of this, imports from the DRC were about 7,774 physical tonnes, down 51% MoM and up 62% YoY. The average import price of cobalt hydrometallurgical intermediate products in August 2026 was $15,495 per physical tonne, down 13.51% MoM.

Of the intermediate products imported from the DRC this month, around 3,682 physical tonnes entered Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces as logistics goods under special customs supervision (bonded logistics), accounting for 46.8% of China's total imports; general trade accounted for about 3,913 physical tonnes, or 49.7%; and processing trade with imported materials accounted for about 179 physical tonnes, or 2.3%. In addition, China imported a combined 101 physical tonnes of intermediate products from South Africa, Vietnam, and Zambia via general trade this month.

The decline in imports this month was mainly driven by two factors. First, typhoons in August forced port closures, delaying some cargoes originally scheduled to arrive in August into September. Second, cobalt salt prices kept falling through August, weakening smelters' willingness to purchase raw materials; miners struggled to conclude new tenders, and some chose to keep cargoes in storage in other overseas regions, waiting for demand to recover before shipping. From January to August 2026, China's cumulative imports of cobalt hydrometallurgical intermediate products reached 44,792 physical tonnes, down 84% YoY.